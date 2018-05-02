'Someone's going to watch me vote'
Local elections 2018: Polling system 'unfair to blind'

A young blind voter has called for changes in the way elections are run.

Tony Costa-Snedden, 21, from Ramsgate, wants the government to introduce technology so that partially sighted people can cast their vote in complete privacy.

The Royal Society for Blind Children said only one in four could vote "independently and in secret".

