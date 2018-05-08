Media player
Kent company turns London fire hose into luxury goods
Historically, decommissioned London fire hose would have gone onto the scrap heap but it is now being rescued by a Kent company.
From handbags to key rings, Elvis and Kresse transforms the hose into designer goods that can fetch up to nearly £400.
The company says that for more than 10 years, it has reclaimed more than 170 tonnes of material.
08 May 2018
