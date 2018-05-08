Fire hose transformed into luxury bags
Kent company turns London fire hose into luxury goods

Historically, decommissioned London fire hose would have gone onto the scrap heap but it is now being rescued by a Kent company.

From handbags to key rings, Elvis and Kresse transforms the hose into designer goods that can fetch up to nearly £400.

The company says that for more than 10 years, it has reclaimed more than 170 tonnes of material.

