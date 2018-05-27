Festival in memory of murdered student

Media player
Festival in memory of murdered Cobham student
A special music event has been held in memory of Kent student Molly McLaren.
Molly was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend Joshua Stimpson, 26, in a car park in Chatham last year.
Money raised at MollyFest will be donated to The Molly McLaren Foundation.
27 May 2018
