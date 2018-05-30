Sixteen hurt as bus hits traffic queue

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sixteen hurt as Dartford bus hits traffic queue
Sixteen people were hurt after a bus struck queuing cars in Dartford town centre.
Emergency services were called to Hythe Street at about 19:00 BST on Tuesday.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of careless driving.
-
30 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-kent-44305093/sixteen-hurt-as-dartford-bus-hits-traffic-queueRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window