Kent teacher is a bodybuilding champion
Luke Debono is a special needs teacher and a champion bodybuilder.
He won the world amateur championships in 2016.
Luke, from Marden, in Kent, said: "People assume I'm a bit of a meathead until they talk to me."
20 Jun 2018
