Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ryan's battle against Batten disease
The family of a 12-year-old boy will climb Snowdon this weekend to raise awareness of the rare degenerative condition he suffers from.
Ryan Buggins from Ash, near Canterbury, Kent, has Batten disease.
A fatal disease of the nervous system, it causes seizures, visual impairment and a loss of mobility.
-
04 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window