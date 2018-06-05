Cross-Channel migrants using Ireland
Cross-Channel migrants gain access to UK using Ireland

Migrants are bypassing tougher cross-Channel security to get into the UK via Ireland, the BBC has discovered.

Smugglers are taking migrants from Calais and Dunkirk and flying them to Dublin, from where they cross the Irish border and travel onwards to London.

