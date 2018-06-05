Cross-Channel migrants using Ireland

Media player
Cross-Channel migrants gain access to UK using Ireland
Migrants are bypassing tougher cross-Channel security to get into the UK via Ireland, the BBC has discovered.
Smugglers are taking migrants from Calais and Dunkirk and flying them to Dublin, from where they cross the Irish border and travel onwards to London.
05 Jun 2018
