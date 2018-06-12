Senior air cadet wants to inspire girls
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Senior Sussex air cadet wants to inspire girls

Georgia Allison, 17, is the flight sergeant at the 1414 Air Cadet Squadron in Crowborough.

She hopes her senior position will inspire other girls to achieve their goals.

  • 12 Jun 2018
Go to next video: The 11-year-old parkour 'child genius'