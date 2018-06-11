Dark drill music 'reflects youth experience''

Video

A form of rap music known as drill - which some have blamed for a spate of murders in London - is now spilling out of the capital.

The dark form of urban dance music often features violent lyrics which police say gangs have used to taunt each other.

But criminologist Anthony Gunter says the "intense, violent and painful music" reflects the experiences of youths in deprived neighbourhoods.

He says if society wants them to produce "beautiful, nice, kind" music it needs to invest in their communities.