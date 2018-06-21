Media player
Boy with autism sent 50 miles away to school
Twelve-year-old William Lunn from Snodland, Kent, is being sent to a residential school 50 miles from his home.
Kent County Council said it would not choose a residential setting without exploring all other options first.
William Lunn's parents are appealing against the decision.
21 Jun 2018
