Parents in row over autistic son's school
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boy with autism sent 50 miles away to school

Twelve-year-old William Lunn from Snodland, Kent, is being sent to a residential school 50 miles from his home.

Kent County Council said it would not choose a residential setting without exploring all other options first.

William Lunn's parents are appealing against the decision.

  • 21 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Teenager's film on having autism