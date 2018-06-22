Gardener wins £3m on lottery scratch card
New Romney gardener wins £3m on lottery scratch card

A gardener from New Romney is celebrating after winning the £3m top prize on a lottery scratch card.

James Evans bought the winning card from his local Spar shop last week.

He and his girlfriend are now planning to start their own business in Cornwall.

