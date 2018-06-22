Media player
New Romney gardener wins £3m on lottery scratch card
A gardener from New Romney is celebrating after winning the £3m top prize on a lottery scratch card.
James Evans bought the winning card from his local Spar shop last week.
He and his girlfriend are now planning to start their own business in Cornwall.
22 Jun 2018
