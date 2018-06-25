Father of murdered teen wants justice

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Father of murdered Ashford teenager wants justice
The father of a teenager who was murdered in Kent says he will never give up hope his son's killer will be brought to justice.
Ashley Dighton's mutilated body was found in woodland in Ashford 11 years ago, but nobody has ever been charged with his murder.
-
25 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-kent-44604590/father-of-murdered-ashford-teenager-wants-justiceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window