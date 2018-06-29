Media player
Dad helps daughter with stage fright finish routine
Four-year-old Amelia Hicks had spent weeks learning her moves at the Flair School of Dance in Maidstone, Kent.
But when the time came to perform in front of an audience, the budding ballerina froze with stage fright.
Her dad Michael leaped into action - and on to the stage - to help his little girl.
29 Jun 2018
