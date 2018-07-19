Runner's recovery after brain injury
Kent runner back on track after brain injury

Tom Holden, 21, suffered a brain injury after a road accident and was told he might not walk again.

Now the former Great Britain juniors runner is back training again.

The university student said: "Being back on the track is emotional."

