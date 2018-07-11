Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sports Minister Tracey Crouch sings support for England
England play Croatia tonight for the chance to meet France in the World Cup final.
Appearing on BBC Radio Kent's breakfast show, Sports Minister Tracey Crouch even burst into song to show her support for the Three Lions.
11 Jul 2018
