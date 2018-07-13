Media player
Sculpture of Dover Castle made of sand
This sandcastle took slightly longer than the typical bit of beach fun.
English Heritage brought in a sand sculptor to build a replica of Dover Castle in the grounds of the fortress.
At least he didn't have to worry about the tide coming in.
13 Jul 2018
