Rare tiger joins breeding programme
Achilles, a two-year-old rare Sumatran tiger, has been moved from London Zoo to Howletts Wild Animal Park near Canterbury as part of a breeding programme to save the rare species.

A female is being brought in from a zoo in Germany to breed with him.

There are only about 500 Sumatran tigers left in the wild due to a loss of the animals' habitat and poaching.

  • 18 Jul 2018
