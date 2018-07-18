Rare tiger joins breeding programme

Media player
Rare tiger joins Kent breeding programme
Achilles, a two-year-old rare Sumatran tiger, has been moved from London Zoo to Howletts Wild Animal Park near Canterbury as part of a breeding programme to save the rare species.
A female is being brought in from a zoo in Germany to breed with him.
There are only about 500 Sumatran tigers left in the wild due to a loss of the animals' habitat and poaching.
18 Jul 2018
