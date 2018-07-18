Corn field fire devastates farmland
A huge corn field fire broke out on a farm on the A228 near West Malling.

Farmer Peter Checkley said a large part of his farmland was destroyed.

It's the latest in a series of rural fires in Kent during the hot weather.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said any blaze can quickly get out of control.

  • 18 Jul 2018