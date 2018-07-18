Media player
Sussex Deepcut family calls for investigation
The death of a young soldier at Deepcut barracks 23 years ago was suicide, a coroner has ruled after a new inquest.
Pte Sean Benton, 20, from Hastings, was found with five gunshot wounds to his chest at the Surrey army base in 1995.
18 Jul 2018
