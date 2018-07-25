Parents guilty of harming baby
Parents from Tonbridge jailed for harming newborn baby

Marina Smythe and Michael Osbourne have both been jailed for eight years, after being convicted of harming their newborn son Bailey.

The three-week old died at home of pneumonia, but was later found to have suffered a broken leg and bruising, after emergency services were called to the family home in Tonbridge.

The couple had blamed each other, but were both convicted of causing or allowing serious physical harm to Bailey.

