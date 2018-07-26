Heat delays at Eurotunnel

Media player
Passengers delayed at Eurotunnel try to keep cool
Problems with air conditioning on Eurotunnel trains have led to delays of over five hours at Folkestone.
Passengers did what they could to stay cool, with staff opening water hydrants for children and pets to enjoy.
26 Jul 2018
