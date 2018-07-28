Media player
Travel Disruption at Dover and Folkestone
Holidaymakers queued for hours at the Eurotunnel terminal near Folkestone and at the Port of Dover.
Eurotunnel advised passengers on Saturday to only travel if necessary.
The ferry companies laid on extra crossings and said all travellers would get across the Channel.
28 Jul 2018
