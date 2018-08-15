Kent pub bans mobile phones
A pub landlord is fining his customers £1 every time they use their phones, with the ban on mobiles designed to encourage his customers to talk to each other.

In the process, the owner of the Just Reproach pub in Deal, Kent, has collected thousands of pounds for charity.

