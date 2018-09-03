Video

Joanne Bartley from campaign group Comprehensive Futures, which wants the 11+ exam abolished, said some primary schools are "like little Kent Test exam factories".

She said children whose parents are on benefits cannot compete in the Kent Test as they do not have the extra tuition others benefit from.

Schools found to be breaking the rules can be prevented from hosting the exam. Three were warned about coaching by Kent County Council in 2016, but no further action was taken.