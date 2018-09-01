Media player
Margate cafe boost after Pete Doherty breakfast
Customers have been flocking to the cafe where rock star Pete Doherty completed a breakfast challenge.
The Libertines singer ate the huge meal in under 20 minutes at the Dalby Cafe in Margate, Kent.
The cafe has since been contacted by people all over the world.
01 Sep 2018
