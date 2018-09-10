'Soldiers' last cup of tea in Britain'

Video

The Grade II listed Leas Pavilion was the last stop for World War One soldiers before shipping out to fight.

Men would enter the Folkestone tea room for their final brew on home soil, and among them was Vic Reeves' grandfather.

The building has lain derelict for a decade, and the comedian is keen to see it brought back to its former glory.

Developer Churchgate bought it to convert into flats, but when the property market crashed in 2008 the plans were halted.

The company said it has spent more than £200,000 on urgent structural repairs.

