An Army veteran who developed a tumour two years after witnessing nuclear tests in the 1950s is campaigning for government recognition for all those affected.
Terry Quinlan, from West Malling, Kent, was among 22,000 British service personnel who witnessed tests in Australia and the South Pacific.
He believes the veterans should receive a medal.
06 Sep 2018
Share
