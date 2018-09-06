A veteran of Britain's nuclear tests campaigns for recognition for those who took part
Veteran seeks medals for nuclear test service personnel

An Army veteran who developed a tumour two years after witnessing nuclear tests in the 1950s is campaigning for government recognition for all those affected.

Terry Quinlan, from West Malling, Kent, was among 22,000 British service personnel who witnessed tests in Australia and the South Pacific.

He believes the veterans should receive a medal.

