Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rising tennis star's family setting up foundation after death
Rising tennis star Sadie Bristow, from Chartham in Kent, died after suffering an anaphylactic shock.
The nine-year-old's parents now aim to raise awareness about allergies and want to inspire other children to take up sport.
-
06 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-kent-45439067/rising-tennis-star-s-family-setting-up-foundation-after-deathRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window