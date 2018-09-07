Mother's campaign for medication
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mother in NHS plea for spinal muscular atrophy drug

A mother whose six-year-old son has a rare muscle wasting disease says his future is dark if he is not given a drug on the NHS.

Lucy Frost's son George has spinal muscular atrophy, which affects his mobility.

Ms Frost, from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, says her son's life could be changed by the drug Spinraza.

The pair joined other campaigners in a protest outside the Department of Health.

  • 07 Sep 2018
Go to next video: The effects of Spinal Muscular Atrophy