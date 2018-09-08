Media player
Sevenoaks beauty bank helping fight hygiene poverty
A beauty bank, set up to help provide disadvantaged families with sanitary products, has given out hundreds of toiletries in its first month.
Lizzy Hall launched Beauty Bank Kent in Sevenoaks after seeing the film I Daniel Blake.
In it a young woman is caught shoplifting sanitary products because she is unable to afford them.
Earlier this year journalist Sali Hughes joined forces with beauty director Jo Jones and the Trussell Trust to launch Beauty Banks.
08 Sep 2018
