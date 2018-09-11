'I had five punches in the face'
Maidstone woman, 69, viciously attacked for £11

A 69-year-old woman with autism has described how a man viciously assaulted her as she walked home in Maidstone.

Lesley Wilson was left battered and bleeding by the man, who stole £11 from her.

Kent Police say the number of reported assaults on people aged over 65 has doubled since 2015, from 985 to 1,995.

