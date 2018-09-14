Media player
Goodwin Sands dredging 'should be halted' by plane wreck
Dover Harbour Board has been granted a licence to dredge on the Goodwin Sands, six miles off the Kent coast.
The board plans to use the dredged material as part of a major redevelopment of the docks.
Campaigners opposed to the scheme say the discovery of the remains of a World War Two aircraft means the site should now be protected as a war grave.
14 Sep 2018
