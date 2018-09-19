Spanish Flu Centenary
How Spanish Flu swept the globe 100 years ago

One hundred years ago a deadly killer disease spread across the globe and its death toll would dwarf the number of lives lost in the fighting of World War One. It became known as Spanish Flu.

Colin McKenzie's great uncle Albert McKenzie died of influenza at Chatham Naval Hospital in October 1918, a few days after his 20th birthday.

