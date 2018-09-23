Media player
Can nest boxes save Britain's barn owls?
After their numbers fell dramatically during the 20th Century, Britain's barn owl population is beginning to recover.
Much of that is thanks to the work of conservationists providing safe places for breeding pairs to raise their young.
We put cameras inside a nesting box in Kent to see if more boxes like this are the best way to help the iconic bird of prey.
