Whale in Thames spotted near Gravesend again
A beluga whale spotted in the Thames near Gravesend has re-surfaced in the area.
Belugas are usually found in the Arctic and there's concern for the animal's welfare.
Rescue teams are on standby in case the whale, nicknamed Benny, gets into danger.
26 Sep 2018
