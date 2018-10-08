Dame Kelly's Malawi mission
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Kelly Holmes raises awareness of malnutrition

Dame Kelly Holmes is a world beater, bringing home two gold medals from the Athens Olympics.

Now the middle distance runner from Tonbridge is hoping to use her sporting skills to save lives.

She's taking part in a series of endurance challenges across Malawi in Africa, to promote sport's health benefits and to raise awareness of the effect malnutrition is having on the country's children.

  • 08 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Olympic champion 'cut herself daily'