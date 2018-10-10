Media player
Virtual flyover of Lower Thames Crossing released
Highways England have launched a consultation over the proposed new Lower Thames Crossing.
It would stretch from Gravesend, in Kent, to Thurrock, in Essex, and it is intended to relieve pressure on the existing Dartford crossing.
As part of the consultation Highways England has produced a virtual flyover showing what the new crossing would look like.
10 Oct 2018
