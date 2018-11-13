Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kent autistic boy: 'Accept us for what we are'
Space 2 B Me in Maidstone runs a youth club for children with additional needs, including autism.
The charity receives £30,000 from Children in Need.
Alex, 13, who has autism said: "I don't know where I'd be without Space 2 B Me."
-
13 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window