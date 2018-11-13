Children in Need helps disabled youngsters
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Kent autistic boy: 'Accept us for what we are'

Space 2 B Me in Maidstone runs a youth club for children with additional needs, including autism.

The charity receives £30,000 from Children in Need.

Alex, 13, who has autism said: "I don't know where I'd be without Space 2 B Me."

  • 13 Nov 2018
Go to next video: Children in Need pump trolley challenge