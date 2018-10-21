'Halloween House' raises charity cash
Video

'Halloween House' in Snodland raises cash for Cancer Research

The Damms family in Medway love Halloween.

Every October they cover their house from front to back with spooky props and creepy decorations.

It draws in big crowds - and raises thousands for charity.

