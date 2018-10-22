Media player
Bucks Fizz star Jay Aston back on stage after cancer operation
Jay Aston, who sprang to fame with the band Bucks Fizz, is singing again just months after a life-saving operation to treat mouth cancer.
The singer, from Westerham, Kent, had part of her tongue removed during surgery in July.
She said: "I've been through a lot and it has made me strong."
22 Oct 2018
