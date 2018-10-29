Trade in a post-Brexit Brtiain
Brexit: Will goods still move freely through Dover?

In a post-Brexit world how will Britain find importing and exporting goods into Europe through Dover?

BBC South East's political editor Helen Catt travelled to Switzerland to get an idea.

The team exported a car exhaust from Switzerland (representing Britain after Brexit) into the EU, via Basel (playing the part of Dover).

