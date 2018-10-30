Media player
Gravesend women's football pioneer wins Uefa award
A football manager from Gravesend has won an award from a governing body for her work encouraging Sikh women to take up the game.
Parm Gill was given the Uefa Grassroots Gold Award after she set up Guru Nanak Ladies.
At least 75 women and girls now play for Guru Nanak FC.
It is hoped the club's success will encourage more women from Asian communities to get into football.
30 Oct 2018
