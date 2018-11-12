Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kent hospice gives respite care to children
Demelza Hospice Care for Children, based near Sittingbourne, Kent, runs activities and support groups for teenagers with life-limiting conditions and their siblings.
Children in Need is donating £112,000 over three years to help support the charity's work.
-
12 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window