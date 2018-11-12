Hospice gives respite care to children
Kent hospice gives respite care to children

Demelza Hospice Care for Children, based near Sittingbourne, Kent, runs activities and support groups for teenagers with life-limiting conditions and their siblings.

Children in Need is donating £112,000 over three years to help support the charity's work.

