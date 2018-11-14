Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Children in Need: Charity helps disabled children in Dover
The charity Home-Start in Dover, Kent, runs group sessions for children with disabilities.
Children in Need funding of £55,000 - given over three years - is helping to pay for its music, dance and play sessions.
Elana, three, has a rare condition which affects her speech and mobility.
-
14 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-kent-46051506/children-in-need-charity-helps-disabled-children-in-doverRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window