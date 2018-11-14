Helping disabled children in Dover
Children in Need: Charity helps disabled children in Dover

The charity Home-Start in Dover, Kent, runs group sessions for children with disabilities.

Children in Need funding of £55,000 - given over three years - is helping to pay for its music, dance and play sessions.

Elana, three, has a rare condition which affects her speech and mobility.

