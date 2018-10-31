Teenage wheelchair rugby star

Media player
Teenager travels 340 miles each week to play wheelchair rugby
Aaron Thomas is so dedicated to wheelchair rugby he makes a 340-mile round trip each week to play the sport.
The 18-year-old lives in Gloucester but trains in Kent with the Medway Dragons.
Aaron's dream is to represent England but to achieve that he believes he needs a bespoke wheelchair to compete at the highest level.
31 Oct 2018
