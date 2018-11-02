Media player
World War One hero Wilfred "Billie" Nevill to be honoured
Captain Wilfred "Billie" Nevill led his men at the Battle of the Somme by kicking footballs into no man's land.
The gifted sportsman believed it would give his troops something else to focus on besides their fear.
The 21-year-old, who was then killed in the battle, will be honoured on Remembrance Day when a statue is unveiled at his former school in Dover.
02 Nov 2018
