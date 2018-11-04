Ross Edgley completes marathon swim
Ross Edgley has completed his round-Britain swim

Ross Edgley's feet have not touched dry land for five months.

He's become the first person to swim the entire coast of Great Britain.

The 33-year-old battled injury, tides and jellyfish stings during his epic endurance swim.

