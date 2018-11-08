Fire-hit supermarket's roof collapses
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Roof of Morrisons supermarket in Folkestone collapses in fire

A huge fire has ripped through a Morrisons supermarket in Folkestone, Kent, and caused part of the roof to collapse.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 08 Nov 2018