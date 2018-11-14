X-ray artist opens gallery
X-ray artist Nick Veasey is opening a gallery to display his works in the Kent countryside.

Process Gallery in Lenham will provide a permanent exhibition for the artist's creations.

It will also provide visitors with the chance to see him creating his unusual artwork in his studio.

  • 14 Nov 2018
