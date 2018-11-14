Ex-England footballer visits prison
Ex-England footballer Alan Smith visits HMP Rochester

Former Arsenal and England striker Alan Smith has been to Rochester Prison to back a scheme to twin every UK professional football club with a jail.

The aim is for offenders to gain experience and qualifications in sports coaching and refereeing so they can get jobs when they are released.

It is the brainchild of David Dein, the former Arsenal and FA vice-chairman.

